At Guiski Gymnasium in Dexter, Abigail Simpson scored 16 points and Grace Bickford tallied 10 to pace Foxcroft to the 38-37 win.

Megan Peach had a game-high 22 points for Dexter and Kayli Cunningham added 10.

Foxcroft: Al. Bourget 1-0-2, Ab. Bourget, Ewer 1-0-3, Bickford 3-3-10, Beaudry 3-1-7, Simpson 5-5-16, Seavey, Mikoud, Huettner, Nelson

Dexter: Peach 7-8-22, Cunningham 4-2-10, Batron 1-0-2, Deering 1-0-2, A. Webber 0-1-1, K. Webber, Reynolds