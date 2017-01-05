At Guiski Gymnasium in Dexter, the Tigers raced to a 15-5 lead on their way to their fifth win of the season.

The Tigers placed four players in double figures and were led by Brayden Miller with 18 points. Josh Simcock added 11 points while Jason Campbell and William Strauch each contributed 10 for Dexter.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Drew Dankert with 14 points and Hyatt Smith with 9.

Foxcroft: Dankert 6-0-14, Smith 4-0-9, J. Richards 2-0-5, Sontacata 2-0-4, Marsh 1-0-3, R. Richard 1-0-2, Clawson 1-0-2, Dyer 1-0-2, Reed 0-1-1

Dexter: Miller 7-4-18, Simcock 3-3-11, Campbell 3-3-10, Strauch 2-4-10, White 2-0-4, Cooper 0-2-2

Foxcroft 5 21 31 42

Dexter 15 24 40 55

3-pt. goals: Dankert 2, Marsh, Smith, J. Richards, Strauch 2, Simcock 2, Campbell