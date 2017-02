At Corinth, Sydney Allen turned in a strong all-around game with 14 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists in leading the Red Devils by the Ponies.

Emma Campbell chipped in with eight rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Red Devils. Emily Smith added eight points and six rebounds while Libby Cook had seven points and seven rebounds.

Mackenzie Beaudry paced Foxcroft with 15 points and Grace Bickford added seven.

Central 18 28 32 49

Foxcroft 13 20 29 39