GIRLS BASKETBALL

Foxcroft Academy girls basketball 52 at Central 44

Feb. 17, 2017, at 9:48 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Moose standing on a car is also having trouble with his commuteMoose standing on a car is also having trouble with his commute
  2. DEP fine adds to list of woes for Camden’s Snow BowlDEP fine adds to list of woes for Camden’s Snow Bowl
  3. See where the storm dropped the most snow around the stateSee where the storm dropped the most snow around the state
  4. Wiscasset property owners sue town, state over Route 1 projectWiscasset property owners sue town, state over Route 1 project
  5. Maine’s oldest TV station, WABI, sold to an Atlanta broadcaster