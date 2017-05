At Old Town, Natalie St. Louis and Morgan Love each recorded two singles to help the Coyotes beat the Ponies.

Mckenna Smith and Lauren Gasaway each chipped in with a single for Old Town.

Smith had 15 strikeouts and scattered three hits to earn the win for Old Town

For the 4-2 Ponies, Kylie Dow and Kiara Prescott each had a single. McKenzie Beaudry struck out 10.