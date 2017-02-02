BOYS BASKETBALL

Foxcroft Acad. 45 at Old Town 55

Feb. 02, 2017, at 10:06 p.m.

At Old Town, Ryan Hoogterp tallied 21 points and 12 rebounds as Old Town defeated Foxcroft.

Niko Knapp had nine fourth-quarter points for the Coyotes.

Hyatt Smith scored 13 points and Jeremy Richards 11 for Foxcroft.

Foxcroft: J Richards 4-2-11, Smith 5-3-15, Reed 1-2-4, Niles Spooner 0-1-1, Dankert 3-0-8, Marsh 1-0-2, R Richards, Santagata 3-0-6, Harmon-Weeks

Old Town: Knapp 1-6-9, Berube 2-2-8, Cyr 1-0-2, Spell 1-2-4, Hoogterp 6-7-21, Swift, Doucette 2-3-7, Hayes 2-0-4, Stoddard

Foxcroft 15 28 36 45

Old Town 15 27 33 55

 

