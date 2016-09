At Lincoln, Alli Bourget scored 4 goals to lead undefeated Foxcroft Academy to their sixth win.

Kylie Dow, Cailin Seavey, Cassidy Marsh, and Alexis Raymond each scored 1 goal for the Ponies. Cassidy Marsh assisted on two goals. Abbie Moore had 2 saves on 4 shots.

Madison Page had 7 saves on 13 shots for the 4-2 Lynx.