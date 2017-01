At Lincoln, Carter Ward poured in 23 points to lead Mattanawcook Academy past Foxcroft Academy.

Alex Gordon had 11 points, Jordan Hanscom scored eight and Logan Thompson and Spencer Thompson contributed seven each.

Nick Dyer’s 17 points paced Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft. Hyatt Smith had 13 points and Drew Dankert tossed in 10. Max Santagata had eight points.