GIRLS BASKETBALL

Foxcroft Acad. 47 at Mattanawcook Acad. 34

Jan. 06, 2017, at 10:26 p.m.

At Lincoln, Foxcroft jumped out to a 29-10 halftime lead en route to the win.

MacKenzie Beaudry led the Ponies with 11 points. Grace Bickford had 10 points for Foxcroft, which improves to 7-3 on the season.

Kimberlee Voisine paced the 2-6 Lynx with 10 points.

Foxcroft: Beaudry 5-1-11, Bickford 4-1-10, Simpson 4-0-8, A. Bourget 3-0-6, Ewer 2-0-4, Mikoud 2-0-4, Nelson 1-0-2, Huettner 1-0-2, Wesley, Marsh, Seavey, McCorrison,

Mattanawcook: Voisine 4-1-10, E. Tolman 1-4-7, K. Libby 3-0-6, K. Tolman 3-0-6, Gordon 1-0-3, Tilton 1-0-2, Tash, Hafford, McLaughlin, Hamm

Foxcroft 15 29 35 47

Mattanawcook 5 10 23 34

3-pt goals: Bickford, E. Tolman, Voisine, Gordon

JV: Foxcroft 39-32

