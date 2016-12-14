BOYS BASKETBALL

Foxcroft Acad. 55 at John Bapst 42

Dec. 14, 2016, at 10:04 p.m.

At Bangor, Max Santagata netted 19 points to lead Foxcroft Academy past John Bapst.

Drew Dankert contributed 14 points for the Ponies.

Alex Mooney scored 18 points and Darren Hanscom 10 for the Crusaders.

Foxcroft: Clawson 1-1-3, Jeremy Richard 1-7-9, Smith 2-1-5, Reed 0-1-1, Dyer 1-2-4, Dankert 5-2-14, Richard, Santagata 9-1-19

Story continues below advertisement.

John Bapst: Galinski, Hanscom 3-3-10, Higgins 1-0-3, Lakeman 3-0-7, Mooney 6-6-18, Butler, Wardwell, Tomah 3-0-7

3-pt. goals: Hanscom, Lakeman, Higgins, Dankert 2

Foxcroft 11 28 43 55

John Bapst 10 16 28 44

JV: John Bapst 51-47

View stories by school

  1. El Faro bridge recordings reveal captain was asked to change directionsEl Faro bridge recordings reveal captain was asked to change directions
  2. Maine men lose licenses after allegedly removing eggs from female lobsters
  3. Man who lost wallet with $1,200 inside gets it back with help from Maine policeMan who lost wallet with $1,200 inside gets it back with help from Maine police
  4. Former Maine police officer to be sentenced for attempting to send nude photos to minorFormer Maine police officer to be sentenced for attempting to send nude photos to minor
  5. Biomass bailout to restart former Covanta plants, boost Aroostook generatorsBiomass bailout to restart former Covanta plants, boost Aroostook generators