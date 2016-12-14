At Bangor, Max Santagata netted 19 points to lead Foxcroft Academy past John Bapst.

Drew Dankert contributed 14 points for the Ponies.

Alex Mooney scored 18 points and Darren Hanscom 10 for the Crusaders.

Foxcroft: Clawson 1-1-3, Jeremy Richard 1-7-9, Smith 2-1-5, Reed 0-1-1, Dyer 1-2-4, Dankert 5-2-14, Richard, Santagata 9-1-19

John Bapst: Galinski, Hanscom 3-3-10, Higgins 1-0-3, Lakeman 3-0-7, Mooney 6-6-18, Butler, Wardwell, Tomah 3-0-7

3-pt. goals: Hanscom, Lakeman, Higgins, Dankert 2

Foxcroft 11 28 43 55

John Bapst 10 16 28 44

JV: John Bapst 51-47