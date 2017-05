At Bangor, Jenna Clukey doubled, tripled and scored two runs as the Ponies triumphed.

Mackenzie Beaudry had a single, double and scored twice while Grace Bickford contributed a double and a single and scored three times.

Gabby Gonzales paced John Bapst with a two-run single.

Foxcroft 302 129 — 17 12 1

John Bapst 002 000 — 2 3 3

Beudrey and Seavey; Gonzales and McCullough