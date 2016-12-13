At the Cross Insurance Center, John Bapst outscored Foxcroft Academy 19-5 in the second quarter to rally from a six-point deficit at the end of the 1st quarter.

Crystal Bell’s 19 points led John Bapst while Abbey LeGasse had 12.

MaKenzie Beaudry netted 17 points and Grace Bickford 13 for Foxcroft.

Foxcroft

Beaudry 8-1-17, Bickford 5-0-13, Simpson 4-0-8, Ab. Bourget 2-0-5, Al. Bourget 1-0-2, Mikoud 1-0-2, Ewer 0-2-2, Huethner, Nelson, Seavey

John Bapst

Bell 6-6-19, LeGasse 4-4-12, Cyr 2-2-6, Higgins 3-0-6, Ellis 1-2-4, Philippon 0-4-4, Lebel 1-0-3, Zephir

3 Point Goals: Bickford 3, Ab. Bourget; Bell, Lebel

Foxcroft (1-1) 14 19 29 49

John Bapst (2-0) 8 27 37 54

JV: Foxcroft 32-29