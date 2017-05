At Hermon, Bre Oakes allowed just two hits while striking out 10 to lead Hermon past Foxcroft.

Hailey Perry singled twice while Katie Windsor tallied two RBIs for the Hawks.

Grace Bickford doubled for Foxcroft.

Foxcroft 000 010 0 — 1 2 1

Hermon 002 201 x — 5 6 1