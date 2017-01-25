At Hermon, Keenan Marseille netted 27 points to lead Hermon past Foxcroft.
Isaac Varney added 10 points for Hermon.
Riley Richard paced Foxcroft with 13 points. Philip Pleninger tallied 12 and Drew Dankert 11.
Foxcroft: Clawson, Pleninger 5-0-12, Richard 5-3-13, Smith 3-0-6, Reed, Niles, Spooner, Dankert 4-2-11, Marsh, Santagata 2-0-4
Hermon: Johnson 1-1-3, Berube, T.Hawes, C.Hawes 1-2-4, Marseille 8-11-27, Varney 4-2-10, Bishop 2-2-6, Trask 3-7, Bergeron 0-1-1, Sickles 1-0-2
Foxcroft 8 19 28 46
Hermon 17 30 47 61