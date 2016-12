At Ellsworth, Alli Bourget netted 13 points while Abigail Simpson added 10 as the Ponies beat the Eagles.

Makenzie Beaudry scored 8 or her 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Foxcroft pull away.

Sammy Mason led Ellsworth with 14 points and Kaitlin Bagley added 13.

Foxcroft 16 29 38 57

Ellsworth 8 20 34 49

3-pt. goals:Al. Bourget, Ab. Bourget, Ewer 2, Bickford 2; Sargent 3, Mason 2, Montigny