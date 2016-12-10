At Ellsworth, Zach Harris netted 24 points as Ellsworth defeated Foxcroft.

Bryce Harmon scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Jared Hamilton added 10 points for the Eagles.

Drew Dankert and Max Santagata scored 10 points apiece for Foxcroft.

Foxcroft Acad. 13 29 39 41

Ellsworth 13 29 53 80

Foxcroft Academy: N. Clawson 0-0-0, P. Pleninger 0-0-0, J. Richard 2-2-6, H. Smith 1-3-5, J. Reed 1-2-4, M. Niles 0-0-0, M. Spooner 0-0-0, N. Dyer 3-0-6, D. Dankert 3-1-10, C. Marsh 0-0-0, R. Richard 0-0-0, M. Santagata 4-2-10, R. Laffin 0-0-0

Ellsworth: D. Grindle 1-2-5, B. Smith 0-0-0, D. Taplin 2-2-7, Z. Harris 7-7-24, T. Mahon 0-4-4, S. Giffin 0-0-0, B. Harmon 6-2-17, T. Folmer 0-2-2, J. Hamilton 4-2-10, C. Crawford 1-0-2, J. Curtis 3-1-8, D. Carter 0-1-1, A. McCullouugh 0-0-0

3-pt. Goals: Foxcroft: Dankert 3; Ellsworth: Grindle, Taplin, Harris 3, Harmon 3, Curtis