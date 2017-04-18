BASEBALL

Foxcroft Acad. at Dexter H.S. (Awaiting score)

April 18, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. The Portland statue criticized for being too white almost crushed its creatorThe Portland statue criticized for being too white almost crushed its creator
  2. Bangor police offer reward in search for homicide suspectBangor police offer reward in search for homicide suspect
  3. Ohio Street shooting victim diesOhio Street shooting victim dies
  4. Man charged with photographing, sharing picture of two young girls
  5. ‘It was really upsetting:’ Bangor mixed martial arts gym homeless after building sale‘It was really upsetting:’ Bangor mixed martial arts gym homeless after building sale