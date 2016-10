At Dexter, Chandler Rockwell scored with just 3:48 left to play in the second overtime to give the Ponies the win over the Tigers.

Rockwell finished with two goals for the 5-4-1 Ponies, while Ryan Cary also had two. Andrew Miles had three saves on nine shots.

Matthew Richards had two goals and Ethan Boutilier a goal and an assist for 1-9 Dexter. Matt Richards added a goal. Matthew Hanscome had nine saves on 19 shots.