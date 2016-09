At Corinth, Cassidy Marsh scored 2 goals and Cailin Seavey scored one as Foxcroft Academy stayed undefeated.

Abbi Bourget, Jenny True & McKenzie Beaudry each had an assist for the 10-0 Ponies. Abby Moore had eight saves.

For 5-4 Central, Makayla Boudreau made 17 saves on 21 shots.