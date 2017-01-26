At Corinth, Caleb Shaw scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Red Devils to victory.

Dylan Gray and Ethan Mailman each chipped in with 10 points for Central.

Hyatt Smith scored 12 points to pace the Ponies.

Foxcroft: N. Clawson 1-0-2, J. Richard 2-1-6, H. Smith 6-0-12, J. Reed, M. Niles 1-0-2, M. Spooner 0-1-1, D. Dankert 3-0-9, C. Marsh, M. Santagata 3-0-6, S. Harmon-Weeks

Central: G. Caron 0-1-1, A. Speed 1-5-7, C. Shaw 8-3-20, M. Ward 2-0-5, D. Ham 0-3-3, M. Kelley, C. Waters, J. Doucette, D. Gray 3-3-10, E. Mailman 3-2-10, C. Boyles

Foxcroft 6 17 26 38

Central 8 16 41 56