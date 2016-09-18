At Caribou, the Vikings used a balanced-attack to shut out Foxcroft Academy.

Megan Thornton opened the scoring 3:50 into the game off an assist from Madddie Doucette. Gabrielle Marquis scored with 32:23 left off Searra Herbert’s assist. Herbert scored off an assist from Alexis Rodriguez to make it 3-0 with 25:34 left in the half.

Doucette rounded out the scoring off Hope Shea’s assist 5:13 into the second half.

Caribou’s Kerrigan Guerrette and Jaelynn Doody earned the shutout, each making four saves. Kiara Prescott made 17 saves on 25 shots for Foxcroft.

Story continues below advertisement.

Caribou moves to 6-1 while Foxcroft is now 4-2.