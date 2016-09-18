GIRLS SOCCER

Foxcroft Acad. 0 at Caribou 4

Sept. 18, 2016, at 12:08 a.m.

At Caribou, the Vikings used a balanced-attack to shut out Foxcroft Academy.

Megan Thornton opened the scoring 3:50 into the game off an assist from Madddie Doucette. Gabrielle Marquis scored with 32:23 left off Searra Herbert’s assist. Herbert scored off an assist from Alexis Rodriguez to make it 3-0 with 25:34 left in the half.

Doucette rounded out the scoring off Hope Shea’s assist 5:13 into the second half.

Caribou’s Kerrigan Guerrette and Jaelynn Doody earned the shutout, each making four saves. Kiara Prescott made 17 saves on 25 shots for Foxcroft.

Story continues below advertisement.

Caribou moves to 6-1 while Foxcroft is now 4-2.

View stories by school

  1. ATVs temporarily banned from new national monument landATVs temporarily banned from new national monument land
  2. Bath Iron Works’ pain will be felt all over MaineBath Iron Works’ pain will be felt all over Maine
  3. Longtime Rockland lawyer surrenders license over fraud claims
  4. Where do the most moose get harvested in Maine?Where do the most moose get harvested in Maine?
  5. Maine woman pleads guilty to stealing $140,000 from eye doctor