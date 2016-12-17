At Caribou, the host Vikings hit 12 of 12 free throws in the 4th quarter to hold off Foxcroft Academy.

Alex Bouchard led the 2-1 Vikings with 16 points. Parker Deprey had 11, and Tharen Hand chipped in with eight.

For the Ponies, now 1-2, Hyatt Smith netted a game-high 18 points. Max Santagata contributed 12.

Foxcroft Academy: Clauson, Richard 2-0-4, Smith 8-1-18, Reed 1-0-2, Spooner, Dyer 1-0-2, Dankert 4-0-8, Richard, Santagata 5-2-12

Caribou: Bouchard 4-7-16, Berkoski 2-0-5, Paul 1-0-2, Hand 2-4-8, Rosado, Findlen 2-2-7, Marrero, Deprey 2-7-11 Totals: 13-20-49

3 point FG: Smith; Bouchard, Berkoski, Findlen

Foxcroft Academy 6 16 32 49

Caribou 12 22 33 46