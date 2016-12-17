BOYS BASKETBALL

Foxcroft Acad. 46 at Caribou 49

Dec. 17, 2016, at 6:23 p.m.

At Caribou, the host Vikings hit 12 of 12 free throws in the 4th quarter to hold off Foxcroft Academy.

Alex Bouchard led the 2-1 Vikings with 16 points. Parker Deprey had 11, and Tharen Hand chipped in with eight.

For the Ponies, now 1-2, Hyatt Smith netted a game-high 18 points. Max Santagata contributed 12.

Foxcroft Academy: Clauson, Richard 2-0-4, Smith 8-1-18, Reed 1-0-2, Spooner, Dyer 1-0-2, Dankert 4-0-8, Richard, Santagata 5-2-12

Story continues below advertisement.

Caribou: Bouchard 4-7-16, Berkoski 2-0-5, Paul 1-0-2, Hand 2-4-8, Rosado, Findlen 2-2-7, Marrero, Deprey 2-7-11 Totals: 13-20-49

3 point FG: Smith; Bouchard, Berkoski, Findlen

Foxcroft Academy 6 16 32 49

Caribou                      12 22 33 46

View stories by school

  1. Dangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outagesDangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outages
  2. Maine Yankee fallout: A town’s turmoil, 20 years in the makingMaine Yankee fallout: A town’s turmoil, 20 years in the making
  3. Maine doctor hopes to lay to rest the brother he reported to the FBIMaine doctor hopes to lay to rest the brother he reported to the FBI
  4. Driver who hit man playing Pokemon Go gets 60 daysDriver who hit man playing Pokemon Go gets 60 days
  5. Jury awards woman $15,000 over violation of family leave law