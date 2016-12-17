GIRLS BASKETBALL

Foxcroft Acad. 44 at Caribou 35

Dec. 17, 2016, at 3:42 p.m.

At Caribou, Makenzie Beaudry connected for 17 points as Foxcroft defeated Caribou.

Grace Bickford contributed 10 points for the Ponies.

Maddie Doucette had 14 points for Caribou.

Foxcroft

Story continues below advertisement.

Al. Bourget-2-0-6, Ab. Bourget 2-0-4, Ewer 1-1-4, Bickford 4-1-10, Mikoud 1-1-3, Beaudry 7-3-17.

Caribou

Doucette 4-6-14, Rodriguez 2-2-6, Marquis 3-1-8,  Espling 1-1-3, Soucy 1-0-2, Gerakaris 1-0-2.

Foxcroft 14-26-32-44

Caribou 5-10-22-35

3-pt.goals: Ewer, Bickford, Al. Bourget 2; Marquis

View stories by school

  1. Dangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outagesDangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outages
  2. Maine doctor hopes to lay to rest the brother he reported to the FBIMaine doctor hopes to lay to rest the brother he reported to the FBI
  3. Maine Yankee fallout: A town’s turmoil, 20 years in the makingMaine Yankee fallout: A town’s turmoil, 20 years in the making
  4. Driver who hit man playing Pokemon Go gets 60 daysDriver who hit man playing Pokemon Go gets 60 days
  5. Jury awards woman $15,000 over violation of family leave law