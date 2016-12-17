At Caribou, Makenzie Beaudry connected for 17 points as Foxcroft defeated Caribou.
Grace Bickford contributed 10 points for the Ponies.
Maddie Doucette had 14 points for Caribou.
Foxcroft
Story continues below advertisement.
Al. Bourget-2-0-6, Ab. Bourget 2-0-4, Ewer 1-1-4, Bickford 4-1-10, Mikoud 1-1-3, Beaudry 7-3-17.
Caribou
Doucette 4-6-14, Rodriguez 2-2-6, Marquis 3-1-8, Espling 1-1-3, Soucy 1-0-2, Gerakaris 1-0-2.
Foxcroft 14-26-32-44
Caribou 5-10-22-35
3-pt.goals: Ewer, Bickford, Al. Bourget 2; Marquis