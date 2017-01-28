GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Kent Comm. at Woodland Jr/Sr (Awaiting score)

Jan. 28, 2017, at 1 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Maine’s $13M bailout of biomass plants will mean jobs, but at a cost of $23,700 eachMaine’s $13M bailout of biomass plants will mean jobs, but at a cost of $23,700 each
  2. Bangor woman faces 23 charges in credit card scamBangor woman faces 23 charges in credit card scam
  3. NexxLinx in Orono to lay off 109 employeesNexxLinx in Orono to lay off 109 employees
  4. Second Camden official resigns over Snow Bowl snafuSecond Camden official resigns over Snow Bowl snafu
  5. Belfast official hopes someone will save 190-year-old house from destructionBelfast official hopes someone will save 190-year-old house from destruction