BOYS BASKETBALL

Fort Kent 52 at Woodland 51

Jan. 28, 2017, at 4:34 p.m.

At Woodland, Jake Daigle made a free throw with 2.8 seconds left to lift the Warriors to the win.

Daigle finished with 13 points, as did Eden Paradis for Fort Kent. Caleb Delise added 12 more.

Drew Hayward had 13 points, nine assists and six steals for Woodland. Sabre Phelps tallied 15 points and Drew Hayward 13.

Fort Kent: Hills 3-0-8, Delisle 4-0-12, Soucy 2-0-4, Charette 1-0-2, Daigle 2-9-13, Paradis 4-5-13

Woodland: Plissey 4-0-11, Hayward 4-5-13, Phelps 7-1-15, Moody 2-0-6, Russel 2-0-6, Gardner, Miller

Fort Kent 12 27 40 52

Woodland 14 30 38 51

3-Pt Goals: Hills 2, Delisle 4, Plissey 3, Moody 2, Russel 2

