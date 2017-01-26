GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Kent 63 at Van Buren 16

Jan. 26, 2017, at 7:35 p.m.

At Van Buren, Cassidy Lovely tallied 18 points to lead Fort Kent past Van Buren.

Hannah Daigle contributed nine points for the Warriors.

Leah Gendreau paced the Crusaders with eight points.

Fort Kent: Daigle-3-3-9; M.Roy-3-0-6; Lapointe-1-2-4; M.Pelletier-2-0-4; O’Leary-2-0-4; Lovely-7-1-18; Desjardins-1-0-2; Thibeault-1-0-2; Saucier-2-0-4; S.Pelletier- 1-0-2; Hafford-4-0-8

Van Buren: Morrow-2-1-6; Soucy-1-0-2; Gendreau-4-0-8

Fort Kent(11-4) 20 39 48 63

Van Buren(2-12) 5 5 12 16

3-Point Goals: Lovely 3; Morrow

