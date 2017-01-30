At Presque Isle Emily Wheaton’s 27-point performance powered the Wildcats past the Warriors.

Emily Lagerstrom scored 16 points as the Wildcats made 14 3 point shots.

Libby LaPointe scored 11 points for Fort Kent.

Fort Kent: Roy 1-0-2, LaPointe 5-0-11, Pelletier 1-0-2, O’Leary, Lovely 0-1-1, Desjardins 1-1-3, Thibeault 1-0-2, Saucier, Pelletier, Hafford 3-0-7

Presque Isle: Koch 0-1-1, Michaud 1-0-2, Skidgel, Wheaton 10-2-27, Moreau 0-2-2, Boone, Rodriguez 3-2-8, Haley 2-0-6, Lagerstrom 5-2-16, Jandreau 2-0-6, Kingsbury 1-2-5, Vogel, Thompson 1-4-8

Fort Kent 6 14 21 28

PI 23 43 64 79

JV: Presque Isle 42-31