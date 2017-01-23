At Presque Isle, the Wildcats jumped out to a 12-2 first-quarter lead en route to the win.

Erick Tompkins nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead Presque isle. Jonah Hudson chipped in with 13 points, Trace Cyr added 12 and Griffin Guerrette put in 11.

Jacob Daigle paced Fort Kent with 24 points.

Fort Kent: Roucheleau 0-1-1, Hills 0-0-0, Delisle 0-3-6, Soucy 0-0-3, Charette 2-0-4, Daigle 7-10-24, Pettingill 1-0-2, Paradis 2-2-6

PI: Bonville 0-2-2, Beaulieu 0-5-5, Guerrette 4-0-11, Rice 0-0-0, Ouellette 0-0-0, J. Kinney 1-0-2. Tompkins 5-0-15, Hudson 4-2-13, B. Kinney 3-3-9, Dumais 3-0-6, Stewart 4-1-9, Cash 1-0-2, Cyr 6-0-12

Fort Kent 2 11 29 46

Presque Isle 12 34 57 86

3-pt. goals: Delisle 1, Soucy 1, Guerrette 1, Tompkins 5, Hudson 1