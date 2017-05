At Madawaska, Emily Boucher singled twice and tripled as Madawaska improved to 7-3.

Jenna Dugal added a double and a single for the Owls.

Macy Thibodeau singled twice with an RBI for 1-9 Fort Kent.

Fort Kent 200 000 0 — 2 4 2

Madawaska 200 040 x — 6 8 3