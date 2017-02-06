GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Kent 40 at Madawaska 48

Feb. 06, 2017, at 10:15 p.m.

At Madawaska, the Owls overcame a five-point halftime deficit to outscore the Warriors 14-3 in the third quarter to take the victory.

Madawaska improved to 16-1 while Fort Kent slipped to 11-7.

Desiree Belanger paced the Owls with 16 points while Jenna Dugal recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Morgan Roy scored 15 points to lead Fort Kent and Cassidy Lovely added nine.

Madawaska: Belanger 5-5-16, Bosse 2-0-4, Nadeau 4-1-9, Thibeault 0-2-2, Dugal 7-1-15, Beaulieu 1-0-2

Fort Kent: Roy 4-4-15, LaPointe 3-0-6, Pelletier 2-0-4, O’Leary 1-0-2, Lovely 4-0-9, Hafford 2-0-4

Madawaska 9 24 38 48

Fort Kent   18 29 32 40

3-pt. goals: Belanger, Roy 3, Lovely

