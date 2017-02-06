At Fort Kent, Jace Rocheleau scored 16 points and Jacob Daigle added 15 to help the Warriors roll by the Owls.

Leonard Hills chipped in with 12 points for Fort Kent and Caleb Delisle netted 10.

Matthew Cyr paced Madawaska with nine points.

Fort Kent: Rocheleau 6-0-16, Hills 6-0-12, Delisle 4-2-10, Soucy 4-0-9, Daigle 7-1-15, Paradis 3-0-7, Ouellette 0-1-1, Chasse, Jandreau, Schlott, Roy, Charette, Pettingill

Madawaska: M. Cyr 4-0-9, T. Cyr 1-0-3, Epstein 1-2-4, Bourgoin 2-0-5, Hebert 3-1-8, Morneault, B. Hebert, Toussaint, Kuptchik, E. Hebert, Desjardins

3-pt. goals: Rocheleau 4, Soucy, Paradis: M. Cyr, T. Cyr, Bourgoin, B. Hebert