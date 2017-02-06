BOYS BASKETBALL

Fort Kent 70 at Madawaska 29

Feb. 06, 2017, at 9:17 p.m.

At Fort Kent, Jace Rocheleau scored 16 points and Jacob Daigle added 15 to help the Warriors roll by the Owls.

Leonard Hills chipped in with 12 points for Fort Kent and Caleb Delisle netted 10.

Matthew Cyr paced Madawaska with nine points.

Fort Kent: Rocheleau 6-0-16, Hills 6-0-12, Delisle 4-2-10, Soucy 4-0-9, Daigle 7-1-15, Paradis 3-0-7, Ouellette 0-1-1, Chasse, Jandreau, Schlott, Roy, Charette, Pettingill

Madawaska: M. Cyr 4-0-9, T. Cyr 1-0-3, Epstein 1-2-4, Bourgoin 2-0-5, Hebert 3-1-8, Morneault, B. Hebert, Toussaint, Kuptchik, E. Hebert, Desjardins

3-pt. goals: Rocheleau 4, Soucy, Paradis: M. Cyr, T. Cyr, Bourgoin, B. Hebert

View stories by school

  1. Skier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from groupSkier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from group
  2. Camden selectman dies suddenly over the weekendCamden selectman dies suddenly over the weekend
  3. Maine man faces marijuana charges in Massachusetts
  4. Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’
  5. Maine man makes it to the final three on HISTORY’s survival show “Alone,” season finale airs ThursdayMaine man makes it to the final three on HISTORY’s survival show “Alone,” season finale airs Thursday