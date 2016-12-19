At Limestone, the Warriors jumped out to a 21-point lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the win.

Cassidy Lovley paced Fort Kent with 14 points and Desirae Hafford added 11.

Taylor Labreck led Limestone with 10 points.

Fort Kent: Lovely 6-0-14, Hafford 5-1-11, Roy 4-0-8, LaPointe 4-0-8, OLeary 3-0-6, Desjardins 2-2-6, Saucier 2-0-4, Daigle 1-1-3, Tanguay 1-0-2, Becker 1-0-2, S. Pelletier 1-0-2, Roy 1-0-2, M. Pelletier, S. Haggenmiller, Thibeault, Fournier

Story continues below advertisement.

LCS/MSSM: Labreck 3-4-10, Stephenie Bragg 2-0-4, Megan Tucker 0-2-2

Fort Kent 22 38 59 68

LCS/MSSM 1 5 10 16

3-pt goals: Lovely 2