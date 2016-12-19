GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Kent 68 at Limestone 16

Dec. 19, 2016, at 11:16 p.m.

At Limestone, the Warriors jumped out to a 21-point lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the win.

Cassidy Lovley paced Fort Kent with 14 points and Desirae Hafford added 11.

Taylor Labreck led Limestone with 10 points.

Fort Kent: Lovely 6-0-14, Hafford 5-1-11, Roy 4-0-8, LaPointe 4-0-8, OLeary 3-0-6, Desjardins 2-2-6, Saucier 2-0-4, Daigle 1-1-3, Tanguay 1-0-2, Becker 1-0-2, S. Pelletier 1-0-2, Roy 1-0-2, M. Pelletier, S. Haggenmiller, Thibeault, Fournier

Story continues below advertisement.

LCS/MSSM: Labreck 3-4-10, Stephenie Bragg 2-0-4, Megan Tucker 0-2-2

Fort Kent    22 38 59 68

LCS/MSSM 1 5 10 16

3-pt goals: Lovely 2

View stories by school

  1. Cushing boat captain charged in deaths of two crew members
  2. Minivan crashes into police cruisers on I-295Minivan crashes into police cruisers on I-295
  3. 5 months after arriving, here’s how some of Maine’s first Syrian refugees are doing5 months after arriving, here’s how some of Maine’s first Syrian refugees are doing
  4. Obama’s pardon list includes 2 from Maine
  5. The Jackson Lab is fencing in its new $140M facility for securityThe Jackson Lab is fencing in its new $140M facility for security