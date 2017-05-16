Fort Kent 3, Houlton 2
(Match 1) Singles: Nolan Porter (Hou.) def. Micah Charette 8-2, Niko Naranja (FK) def. Owen Gallop 8-0, David Roy (FK) def. Devin Lvey 8-2; Doubles: Reece Voisine-Johnny Blanchette (FK) def. Issac Vega-Jaron Gentle 9-7, Tim Youngfellow-Nate Delucca (Hou.) def. David Ouellette-Parker Jandreau 8-0
Fort Kent (3-2) 3, Houlton (0-7) 2
(Match 2) Singles: Nolan Porter (Hou.) def. Micah Charette (8-4, Niko Naranja (FK) def. Owen Gallop 8-4, David Roy (FK) def. Devin Lvey 8-2; Doubles: Reece Voisine-Johnny Blanchette (FK) def. Issac Vega-Jaron Gentle 8-3, Tim Youngfellow-Nate Delucca (Hou.) def. David Ouellette-Parker Jandreau 8-1