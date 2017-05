At Houlton, Cameron Graham’s one-hitter (11 strikeouts) paced Houlton in game one of a doubleheader.

Nick Botting notched three hits and five RBIs and Nick Perfitt two hits and three RBIs for the Shiretowners.

C.J. Rouchelle singled for Fort Kent.

Fort Kent 000 00 — 0

Houlton 542 3x — 14