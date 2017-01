At Hodgdon, Cassidy Lovely had 13 points and Libby LaPointe 11 as Fort Kent edged Hodgdon.

Janelle Goff’s 13 points paced the Hawks while Sydney Howell added eight.

Fort Kent: Roy 2-2-7, LaPointe 5-0-11, O’Leary 1-2-5, Lovely 4-3-13, Hafford 2-0-4, Pellitier, Desjardins

Hodgdon: Desrosiers 1-4-6, Russell 2-0-5, Howell 2-4-8, Heath 2-0-4, Goff 6-1-13, Lambert 0-1-1, Drew, Ganzel

Fort Kent: 19 23 33 40

Hodgdon: 10 24 29 37

3-Pt. Goals: Roy, LaPointe, O’Leary, Lovely 2; Russell