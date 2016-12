At Fort Fairfield, Hunter St. Pierre scored on a putback in the final seconds to lift Fort Fairfield past Fort Kent.

Riley Clough’s eight points led the Tigers while Marissa Brouette added six.

Cassidy Lovely and Libby LaPointe scored seven points apiece for the Warriors.

Fort Kent 10 17 24 26

Fort Fairfield 5 13 20 28

3 Pt FG: LaPointe, Lovely, Pelletier; Edgecomb

JV: Fort Kent 36-30