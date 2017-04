Caribou (3-0) 5, Fort Kent (0-1) 0

Singles: Alec Cyr def. Micah Charette 8-1, Gabriel Rand def. Niko Naranja 8-2, Parker Deprey def. David Roy 8-2; doubles: Emerson Duplissie-Cyr/Bailey Griffeth def. Reece Voisine-Johnny Blanchette 8-1, Seth Beidelman-Aidan Plante def. David Ouellette-Parker Jandreau 8-4

*Caribou will play WA this Saturday at UMPI at 12:30/Next week, Caribou will host PI on Tuesday at 4:00 as we flip flopped dates