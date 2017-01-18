At Caribou, Alex Bouchard scored 21 and Austin Findlen tallied 16 of his 20 points in the second half to power the host Vikings to a victory over Fort Kent.

For the Warriors, Caleb Delisle netted 18 points while Jacob Daigle contributed 15.

Fort Kent (5-7): Rocheleau 1-0-2, Hills 1-0-2, Delisle 6-3-18, Soucy 1-0-2, Charette 2-0-4, Daigle 4-7-15, Pettigill, Paradis 3-0-8

Caribou (3-9): Bouchard 7-5-21, Berkoski, Paul 2-1-5, Hand 2-3-7, Rosado 0-1-1, Findlen 7-5-20, Deprey 1-1-4

Fort Kent 10 23 36 51

Caribou 8 17 35 58

3-pt field goals: Delisle 3, Paradis 2; Bouchard 2, Findlen, Deprey.