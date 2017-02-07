GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Fairfield Mid/HS 62 at Limestone 31

Feb. 07, 2017, at 7:42 p.m.

At Limestone, Emma Campbell recorded 15 points to lead Fort Fairfield to the win.

Cami-Lynn Demerchant added 11 points for the Tigers.

Haileigh Luce paced Limestone with six  points.

Fort Fairfield: Sad. Edgecomb 1-2-4, Sar. Edgecomb 3-0-6, E. Campbell 7-1-15, K. Tisdale 1-2-4, Lynn-Demerchant 4-3-11, A. Sherwood 3-1-7, H. St. Pierre 0-5-5, C. Ouellette 1-0-2, R. Clough 2-0-4, B. Masters 2-0-4, T. Burby

Limestone: M. Tucker 2-0-4, S. Bragg 2-1-5, S. Dann 3-0-6, H. Luce 3-0-6, K. Dillenbeck 2-1-5, T. Labreck 1-2-4, A. Roy 0-1-1, R. Dillenbeck, F. LaMountain, E. Son

Fort Fairfield 11 26 40 62

Limestone      7 14 25 31

