BOYS BASKETBALL

Fort Fairfield 91 at Washburn 53

Jan. 26, 2017, at 9:31 p.m.

At Washburn, Ryan Player and Landon Kinney tallied 14 points apiece to lead the Tigers past the Beavers.

Isaac Cyr contributed 11 points for Fort Fairfield.

McCall Turner paced Washburn with 25 points while Quintin Thompson scored 15.

Fort Fairfield: Player 5-3-14, Keegan 1-0-2, Watson 3-0-8, Kinney 4-2-11, Lagner 0-2-2, Giberson 3-0-6, Jellison 3-0-6, Kinney 7-0-14, Bernard 2-0-5, Beaulieu 4-0-8, Harvey 4-0-9, Bruce 2-0-4, McNamee 1-0-2.

Washburn: Tracy 1-0-3, Churchill 1-1-3, White, Hewitt, Jackson, Q. Thompson 6-0-15, Turner 9-5-25, Pendexter, C. Thompson 3-0-7, Roix, McLaughlin.

Fort Fairfield 26 48 70 91

Washburn  9 16 29 53

3-pt goals: Player, Watson 2, Cyr, Bernard, Harvey; Tracy, Q. Thompson 3, Turner 2, C. Thompson.

