GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Fairfield 50 at Washburn 28

Jan. 02, 2017, at 10:33 p.m.

At Washburn, Cammie Kingn and Riley Cough connected for 11 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Tigers to victory.

Kassie Farley led Washburn with 13 points and Maggie Castonguay netted nine points.

Fort Fairfield: Sad. Edgecomb 1-0-3, Sar. Edgecomb 2-0-6, Campbell 1-0-2, King 5-0-11, Brouette 1-0-2, Hunter St. Pierre 3-2-8, Clough 5-0-10, Mallett 1-0-2

Washburn: Mette 1-0-2, Maggie Castonguay 3-3-9, Kassie Farley 5-2-13, Vaughn 1-0-2, Sarmiento 1-0-2

Ft. Fairfield 10 23 38 50

Washburn 5 11 15 28

3-pt. goals: Edgecomb 2, King, Sa. Edgecomb; Farley

