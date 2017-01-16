At Dyer Brook Sydney Brewer led Southern Aroostook with 17 points as the Warriors improved to 9-0.

Kacy Daggett and Katelyn Slauenwhite chipped in with 11 apiece for Southern Aroostook.

Fort Fairfield was paced by Emma Campbell’s 10 points.

Fort Fairfield 4 14 22 27

Southern Aroostook 14 32 42 57

FF: S. Edgecomb, Sr. Edgecomb 0-1-1, Campbell 3-4-10, Tisdale, King-Demerchant 1-0-2, Sherwood 0-1-1, Brouette, St Peirre 1-4-6, Clough 2-0-4, Mallett

SA: Morales, Vining 3-1-7, Porter 4-0-9, Daggett 4-3-11, Landry, Brewer 7-3-17, Slauenwhite 4-0-11, Nadeau, Libby, Cummings 1-0-2

3-point goals: Slauenwhite 3, Porter