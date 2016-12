At Dyer Brook, Jackson Mathers and Nolan Altvater each tallied 21 points as Southern Aroostook prevailed.

Tyler Batchelder added 10 points for the Warriors.

Carter Bruce hit 6 3-pointers en route to 22 points for the Tigers. Chris Giberson added 13 points.

Fort Fairfield: Cyr 3-3-9, Lagner 1-0-2, Giberson 5-2-13, Kinney 1-0-2, Bernard 1-0-2, Harvey 0-2-2, Bruce 7-2-22

Southern Aroostook: Morales 2-0-5, Batchelder 2-4-10, Mathers 7-6-21, Lillis 2-0-5, Altvater 8-5-21, Siltz 1-0-3, Burpee 1-0-2

Fort Fairfield: 8 21 36 52

Southern Aroostook: 16 36 45 67

3pt: Bruce 6, Giberson; Batchelder 2 Mathers, Siltz, Lillis, Morales