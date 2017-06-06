SOFTBALL

Fort Fairfield 11 at Madawaska 12

June 06, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

At Madawaska, Hannah Nadeau’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh lifted No. 5 Madawaska past No. 12 Fort Fairfield.

Nadeau also singled twice and tripled and drove in three runs for the 10-5 Owls. Desiree Belanger singled twice and tripled for an RBI, Jenna Dugal tripled and singled to drive in three while Riley Lausier added two singles (RBI).

Amanda Whipple paced 4-11 Fort Kent with two singles and three RBIs. Emily Everitt singled twice with an RBI. The Tigers scored nine times in the top of the seventh to go up 11-10.

Fort Fairfield 020 000 9 — 11 8 2

Madawaska 136 000 2 — 12 14 7

 

