At Stacyville, Chris Giberson hit a runner in the lane as time expired to help the Tigers of Fort Fairfield pull out the win against Katahdin.

Giberson led all scorers with 21 points, while Ryan Player scored 13 and Jared Harvey netted 12 for Fort Fairfield.

For the Cougars, Brody Guiggey provided 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Hunter Craig contributed 16 points and Devin McGraw netted 14 points.

Fort Fairfield: Giberson 8-3-21, Player 6-0-13, Harvey 6-0-12, Bruce 2-2-7, Watson 1-1-3, Bernard, McNamee, Langner

Katahdin: Craig 7-1-16, Guiggey 7-0-15, McGraw 4-3-14, McNally 2-0-4, Hagan 1-0-3, Otero 1-0-2, Giles

Fort Fairfield 15 21 38 56

Katahdin 18 29 33 54

3 pts: R. Player 1, C. Giberson 2, Carter Bruce 1, D. McGraw 3, Hunter Craig 1, B. Guiggey 1, Z. Hagan 1.