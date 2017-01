At Hodgdon, Chris Giberson netted 11 points as Fort Fairfield held on to defeat Hodgdon.

Kevin McAfee paced the Hawks with a game-high 16 points.

Fort Fairfield 4 10 28 44

Hodgdon 13 19 29 43

Fort Fairfield: Giberson 3-4-11, Bruce 3-1-9, Kinney 3-2-8, Cyr 3-2-8, Harvey 1-3-5, Player 1-1-3, Jellison, Bernard

Hodgdon: McAfee 7-4-16, M. Tuttle 3-0-8, Foster 4-0-8, D. Palmer 3-1-8, Merritt 1-0-2, Nash 0-1-1, A. Tuttle, J. Palmer, Buzell

3-point goals: Bruce 2, Giberson; M. Tuttle 2, D. Palmer