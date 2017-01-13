BOYS BASKETBALL

Fort Fairfield 67 at Fort Kent 48

Jan. 13, 2017, at 9:21 p.m.

At Fort Kent, Carter Bruce tallied 13 points as the Tigers defeated the Warriors.

Ryan Player scored 12 points and Chris Giberson 11 for 8-1 Fort Fairfield.

Jacob Daigle had 16 points and Jace Rocheleau 14 for 4-5 Fort Kent.

Fort Fairfield: Bruce 5-0-13, Player 5-1-12, Giberson 5-1-11, Cyr 3-0-6, Kinney 3-0-6, Langner 2-0-5, Harvey 1-2-4, McNamee 0-3-3, Bernard 1-1-3, Jellison 0-2-2, Watson 1-0-2, Keegan, Beaulieu

Fort Kent: Daigle 4-8-16, Rocheleau 5-2-14, Delisle 3-0-8, Soucy 2-0-4, Hills 0-3-3, Charette 1-0-2, Paradis 0-1-1, Schlott, Pettingill

Fort Fairfield: 22 38 55 67

Fort Kent: 7 24 34 48

3-point goals: Bruce 3, Player, Langner; Rocheleau 2, Delisle 2

JV: Fort Fairfield 57-30

