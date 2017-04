At Mars Hill, Jason Harvey belted a three-run home run to help spark Fort Fairfield (2-0) to victory.

Ben Thomas hit a grand slam to lead Central Aroostook in its season opener.

Ft. Fairfield 033 78 — 21 6 1

Cen. Aroostook 041 01 — 6 3 4

Harvey and Watson; Thomas, Bradbury, Kingsbury and L. Grass