At Greenville, Nick Foley had 14 points to lead Greenville past Forest Hills of Jackman.

Connor DiAngelo registered 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers.

Brandon Gibson and Jacob Rivas had eight points apiece for the Tigers.

Forest Hills: Veilleux, Daigle, Gregoire, Gibson 3-2-8, Rivas 3-2-8, Vee 2-0-6, Rodriguez, Dunn 3-0-7, Padilla, Cuddy 0-2-2, Q. Rodriguez.

Greenville: Kane 1-0-2, Mendes 4-0-8, Foley 5-2-14, Bjork 1-0-2, Pratt 1-0-2, DiAngelo 6-1-13, Boone 3-2-8, N. Caiazzo 4-0-8,Bilodeau, C. Caiazzo.