At Belfast, the Lions outscored the Eagles 23-13 in the final period to put the game out of reach.

Belfast was led by Zane Bielenburg’s 19 points and Stanley Sturgis scored 14.

Jack Jewett netted a game-high 20 points for Erskine Academy of South China.

Erskine 8 23 45 58

Belfast 14 26 46 69